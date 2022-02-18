The service has announced that trains will depart from St James and North Shields on the hour, then 12, 24, 36 and 48 minutes past.

Services will set off from Tynemouth on the hour, then 15, 30 and 45 minutes past, while departures from South Shields will be at 07, 22, 37 and 52 minutes past the hour.

There are continuing problems for travellers on North Tyneside, where high winds caused by Storm Dudley have brought down a section of wall along the track between North Shields and Tynemouth stations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Metro is operating a revised timetable today

There are no services operating in either direction on the stretch of line, which is not expected to reopen until Sunday.

A replacement bus service is in operation between the two stations.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.