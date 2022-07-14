Children to enjoy free travel on Arriva, Stagecoach and Go North East bus services during summer holidays

Bus companies Arriva, Stagecoach and Go North East have got together with Nexus and local authorities to launch the special offer so families can make the most of summer holidays.

The offer means an adult with a valid ticket or pass – including the English national concessionary travel card - can take up to three children aged 11 and under free with them on any journey within Tyne and Wear, Northumberland and Durham.

Families in the region can already take the kids for free on the Tyne and Wear Metro and Shields Ferry as a permanent price promise.

Cllr Martin Gannon, Chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, said: “Our bus network is a great way for people to travel sustainably – reducing carbon emissions and congestion on our region’s roads.

“I’m pleased that this offer will help local families who are already facing the harsh reality of the cost-of-living crisis. We know that children love catching the bus and I hope to see lots of smiling faces onboard throughout the school holidays."

The summer deal will be valid between Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, September 4 2022 and adults with a valid concessionary travel card (free bus pass) on grounds of age or disability can also take advantage of the offer.

Steve Walker, Managing Director of Stagecoach North East and chairman of the NTL joint ticketing board for transport operators in North East England said: “We want to bring families back to public transport this summer, and make it easier and cheaper to enjoy days out in the region at a time many people are struggling with the cost of living.

“Take The Kids For Free is a fine example of the new ways we as operators in North East England are working closely in partnership with local authorities to increase passenger numbers improve bus services.”