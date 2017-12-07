Delays on Metro after train withdrawn from service

Metro passengers in South Tyneside are suffering disruption this morning after a train was withdrawn from service.

There are delays in the service of up to 20 minutes between Tyne Dock station and Longbenton, in Newcastle.

A train has been withdrawn because of what Metro describes as a 'brake fault'.

Metro said in a tweet: "We have a gap in the service of up to 20 minutes to trains running between Tyne Dock and Longbenton due to a train being withdrawn due to a brake fault.

"We are running a good service in all other areas of the system."