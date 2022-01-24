The ongoing incident took place between the Durham and Chester-le-Street exits.

A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision between J62 and J63 Northbound on the A1M at 1.40pm this afternoon (January 24).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thankfully nobody was injured and recovery of the vehicles is currently taking place.”

Drivers should approach the area with care.

A message from the editor:

Police are attending a two vehicle accident on the A1M northbound carriageway.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.