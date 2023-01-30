If approved, the proposal would ease congestion during rush hour, experts at LeaseCar.uk have said, as well as ensuring children aren’t late to their lessons. The firm is calling for cars with schoolchildren in the back to be able to use bus lanes between 8am and 9am, without fear of a fine.

Giving those on the school run the option to drive in these lanes will still allow buses to run to timetable, while also saving valuable classroom time for pupils and improving everyday traffic levels for other motorists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Alcock, from LeaseCar.uk, said: “Parents and carers up and down the UK can really relate to the frustration of the school run, with your kids arguing in the back telling you you’ve forgotten their PE kit or lunchbox. It’s easy to get frustrated and getting stuck in traffic knowing they’ll be late to school isn’t helping anyone.

Motoring experts at LeaseCar.uk have launched a campaign to allow parents to bypass traffic queues. Picture: Shutterstock.

"Our campaign to allow school-runners to drive in bus lanes will not only help to ease congestion on other road users getting to work during rush hour, but also stop so many children from consistently being late to school and missing education simply because of the traffic.”

The majority of UK bus lanes are already open to taxis and motorcycles, with the online company calling for families on the school run to be added to the exemption, at a certain time of day.

Some workers are now based at home permanently since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which meant employees had to adapt to a different working day outside the office. In spite of this, many drivers across the UK still get stuck in rush hour traffic each day.

Mr Alcock added: “Many pupils don’t have the luxury of living a walkable distance around the corner from school and public transport is too unreliable for many.

“Opening bus lanes up to parents on the school run seems the most obvious and easy answer, and will ensure children aren’t late to school and missing out on valuable education.”