Easter Egg hunt on the water as children travel free on Shields Ferry

Youngsters can travel for free on the Shields Ferry this Easter.

On Easter Sunday, April 21, up to four children under 16 can travel for free on the cross-Tyne service when accompanied by an adult with a valid ticket or pass.

And there will be fun on board the ferry too, with an Easter egg hunt for the children across the day.

Nexus, the public body which owns and operates the Ferry, is running the offer to encourage more people to enjoy the sights and attractions in South Shields and North Shields.

The organisation has published a places to visit by Ferry guide on its website: https://www.nexus.org.uk/ferry/places-visit-ferry

Huw Lewis, Customer Services Director at Nexus, said: "Children travel for free on the Shields Ferry on Easter Sunday. This is a great offer to allow families to get out and about and enjoy the attractions in South Shields and North Shields.

"The Shields Ferry crossing is just seven minutes and is ideal for a day out on both sides of the Tyne, offering some great views and easy access to stunning coastline and beaches.

"Many popular visitor attractions are situated only minutes away from the ferry and can be easily reached on foot or by making a short interconnecting journey using public transport."

The Shields Ferry is running to its usual timetable over the Easter weekend:

Good Friday, April 19, 6.45am – 10.50pm; Easter Saturday, April 20, 6.45am – 10.50pm; Easter Sunday, April 21 10.15am – 6pm; Easter Monday, April 22, 6.45am – 8pm.

For more information go to www.nexus.org.uk/ferry or go to the Shields Ferry’s Facebook page