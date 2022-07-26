Everything you need to know about the national rail strike and how it will affect Tyne and Wear Metro

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) has confirmed more strikes will be held on Wednesday (July 27) in an ongoing row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Commuters on Wearside faced three days of travel disruption in June during the most recent dispute between the union, train companies and Network Rail.

Although Metro staff are not part of the strike, the shutdown of tracks managed by striking workers will affect services on parts of the network.

Nexus Metro.

The RMT has said it intends to consult with other unions on strike action in, amid talk of co-ordinated walkouts across the country.

Here’s how the strikes may affect travel around the region:

How will the strike affect Metro?

The strike will impact Metro services operating between Pelaw and South Hylton as this stretch of line is part of the national rail network owned and managed by Network Rail. If Network Rail does not have enough people at work to operate signals, then train services cannot run.

How will services be Metro services affected between Pelaw and South Hylton?

No Metro services will be running between Pelaw and South Hylton on Wednesday, July 27.

Customers travelling in this area will need to find alternative modes of travel. Replacement buses will not be provided at short notice on other strike days, so customers will need to find alternative travel or reschedule their journeys.

Will there be ticket acceptance on local bus routes in the affected area?

Yes, there will be ticket acceptance on Go North East services 9 and 56; Stagecoach service X24 and Gateshead Central Taxis 558.

Will Metro services be affected on the days after the strikes?

Yes, the strike will mean that services between Pelaw and South Hylton will not start until 7am on Thursday, July 28.

Will the rest of the Metro network be affected?