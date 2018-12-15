Five taken to hospital after series of crashes A19 and A1(M) due to snow and ice

Paramedics have taken five people to hospital after crashes after snow and ice hit the North East's major routes.

Durham Constabulary and Cleveland Police have both issued warnings for motorists not to use the roads unless their journey is essential.

It follows a number of incidents on the northbound sides of both the A19 and A1(M) earlier this evening.

Read more: Collisions on A19 and A1(M) lead police to warn drivers to avoid travelling due to freezing temperatures



Northumbria Police has also warned of dangerous conditions and said motorists have been driving too fast for the poor conditions.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said it was first called to a crash near Belmont in Durham on the A1(M) at 5.47pm after a car had rolled over, with an ambulance crew sent to the scene to check over the driver, but no hospital treatment needed.

The service was then called to the A19 at Castle Eden in East Durham at 6.43pm following a report of a two vehicle collision.

It sent two Hazardous Area Response Teams (Hart), two ambulances and an officer, with one person taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital with a leg injury.

Another person involved declined the offer of transport to hospital.

The next call was received at 7.05pm, to a collision near to Sheraton which left a vehicle on its roof, with three people taken to the University Hospital of North Tees.

They had managed to get out of the vehicles unaided, with two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an officer sent to offer help, with only minor injuries suspected.

NEAS was then sent to a section of the A19 one mile north of Sheraton at 7.21pm after another crash, with one person taken to North Tees with a chest injury.