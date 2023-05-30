Go North East buses announce 'Discovery Ticket' for all day travel including three day options

Local bus company Go North East has announced plans for a all day ‘discovery’ ticket which allows for travel across the entire region.

The new ticket is valid on the company's Hadrian's Wall Country Bus route and the open-top city sightseeing Toon Tour service, as well as all other Go North East bus services with the exception of the 327 bus from North Shields Ferry Terminal to Newcastle, X50 matchday park and ride and special event buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One day and three day options are available for anyone wanting a day of exploration across the region while the three day ticket allows explorers to save a third off the price of three separate day tickets.

The Toon Tour route is included on the tickets.

Dan Graham, Commercial Development Manager at Go North East, said: "The new Discovery ticket is valid on all of our services across the region, including the AD122 Hadrian's Wall Country Bus and the Toon Tour.

"The AD122 makes it easy to explore our Roman heritage and get out and about in some of the country’s most spectacular landscapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In contrast, the Toon Tour takes in the sights of the bustling, vibrant centres of Newcastle and Gateshead.

“We're pleased to be introducing a brand new ticket which allows those exploring the region to get around in a green and sustainable way."

One day tickets cost £12.50 for adults, £6 for 5-16 year olds or £10 for concessions and students. Group and family tickets are also available.

Three day tickets cost £25 for adults, £12.50 for kids and £20 for concessions and students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad