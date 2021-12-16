Jarrow residents are being advised of the closure of two local footbridges.

The Monkton Terrace footbridges are being closed from tomorrow (Friday 17 December) once diversionary measures are in place, after structural experts raised concerns about the condition of the footbridge parapets during routine safety inspections.

The footbridges provide a pedestrian route over the railway line and are separate structures to the road bridge itself.

The footbridge will undergo a structural investigation

The route is heavily used and provides access to the Jarrow Shopping Centre, access to local schools and services as well as connecting local communities.

The closures will remain in place while initial structural inspections are undertaken early in the new year.

The results of the inspections will determine the extent of the structural works needed to strengthen the footbridge parapets and when the footbridges can reopen to the public.

A temporary footpath for pedestrians will be created on the roadbridge by closing one lane to motorists.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place to manage the traffic on the remaining lane.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: “These footbridges are well used links for pedestrians using Jarrow Shopping Centre and local services as well as providing daily access to and from nearby schools.

“Structural inspections have identified the need for the footbridges to undergo essential assessment and maintenance works to ensure their long-term safety.

“We appreciate that there will be some inconvenience for the travelling public, particularly in the new year, but the need to maintain a direct route for pedestrians along this heavily used route is seen as a priority. The closest alternative diversion route was deemed unsuitable for people with accessibility issues.

“Due to the complex nature of repairing the structures which carry pedestrians over an active railway line, structural refurbishment works could take up to 12 months to complete.

“However, we will be closely monitoring the works throughout and looking at what we can do to minimise the impact of the project on the local community wherever possible. In the meantime, we would urge drivers to make extra time for their journeys.

“Having a safe and efficient highways and infrastructure network is vital to help keep our businesses and communities connected.”

