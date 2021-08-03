The UK’s leading tour operator to destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands is offering a choice of winter sun destinations on sale for winter 2022/23 and has promised “more exciting destinations” are due to go on sale over the coming weeks.

Destinations going on sale for Winter 22/23 from Newcastle Airport include the Canary Islands, including Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, and Fuerteventura, as well as Madeira, Turkey’s Antalya restort and Paphos in Cyprus.

It says with multiple weekly and even multiple daily services to many of these destinations throughout the winter season from early-November through to the end of April, customers will have fantastic choice and flexibility, meaning they can book the duration of holiday that suits them.

Holidaymakers can jet off to Antalya, Lanzarote, Paphos and Fuerteventura among other destinations through Jet2's winter sun flights from Newcastle International Airport.

The firm says it is offering “unrivalled choice”, with up to 21 weekly flights to the Canary Islands from Newcastle Airport and say they are expecting the programme to prove popular with customers.

The full breakdown is as follows:

*Tenerife – up to nine weekly services

*Lanzarote – up to six weekly services

*Gran Canaria – up to three weekly services

*Fuerteventura – up to three weekly services

*Madeira – weekly services

*Antalya – up to two weekly services

*Paphos – weekly services.

As well as booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays to these destinations, customers can experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service which has seen Jet2. com and Jet2holidays win high-profile accolades before and during the pandemic.

This service includes friendly flight times and a 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection.

As well as a choice of thousands of two-five star hotels through Jet2holidays, customers can enjoy all the benefits of a package holiday but with the added privacy of a villa holiday, by booking their winter sun with Jet2Villas.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are very pleased to be putting this fantastic selection of winter sun destinations on sale for Winter 22/23 from Newcastle Airport, and we know these popular hotspots will be as popular as ever with customers and independent travel agents.

"As well as meaning that customers can book their winter sunshine nice and early, the unrivalled choice of flights we have on sale means that customers can be totally flexible when it comes to choosing how long they want to holiday for.

"Despite the current restrictions around travel, we are looking ahead with enormous confidence and we are very excited about what else we have in store for customers and independent travel agents when it comes to Winter 22/23.

"We’ll be sharing more details over the coming weeks and we know how popular this programme will be.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com while ndependent travel agents can visit trade.jet2holidays.com.

