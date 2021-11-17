'Low rail adhesion' causes delays on South Tyneside's Metro line
South Tyneside Metro commuters are being warned of delays this morning, Wednesday, November 17.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 7:39 am
Metro has Tweeted that its route in the borough is being affected by low rail adhesion, and delays of up to a quarter of an hour have resulted from the problems.
The service Tweeted shortly before 7.20am: “Due to low rail adhesion we have a gap in service of up to 15 minutes to trains running between Bede and South Shields.
“We're sorry for any inconvenience caused.”