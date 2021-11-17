Metro has Tweeted that its route in the borough is being affected by low rail adhesion, and delays of up to a quarter of an hour have resulted from the problems.

The service Tweeted shortly before 7.20am: “Due to low rail adhesion we have a gap in service of up to 15 minutes to trains running between Bede and South Shields.

“We're sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

