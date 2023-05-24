May bank holiday timetables: When are the Tyne and Wear Metro and buses running over the final long weekend in May?

The coronation of King Charles III this year means have already seen two bank holidays over May with one more to come, and there is no doubt we all want to make the most of the additional day and nice weather!

The Tyne and Wear Metro, Go North East and Stagecoach have all announced their timetable plans for final bank holidays this coming week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the final bank holiday in May 2023?

May bank holiday timetables: When are the Tyne and Wear Metro and buses running over the long weekends in May?

The first bank holiday of the month came on Monday, May 1 with another on Monday, May 8. This second was for the coronation of King Charles III. The final day is the traditional spring bank holiday on Monday, May 29.

When is the Tyne and Wear Metro running during the May bank holidays?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nexus, the body which runs the Tyne and Wear Metro has confirmed the entire system will run to a standard weekday timetable on all three bank holidays.

When are buses running across the North East on the three May bank holidays in 2023?

Go North East has said via their website that their buses will run to Sunday timetables during the Spring Bank Holiday. On the day of the King’s coronation they will be running to a regular Saturday service.

Stagecoach North East has confirmed their schedule for the confirmed final bank holiday of the month. The company will be running a regular Sunday timetable although E1, E2, E6 buses will run to a Saturday timetable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the next bank holiday in the UK after May?