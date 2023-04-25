The coronation of King Charles III this year means we will see three bank holidays over May, but with so much time off we all want to make the most of the extra days.

The Tyne and Wear Metro, Go North East and Stagecoach have all announced their timetable plans for the three bank holidays over the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When are the bank holidays in May 2023?

May bank holiday timetables: When are the Tyne and Wear Metro and buses running over the long weekends in May?

The first bank holiday of the month comes on Monday, May 1 with another coming on Monday, May 8. This second is for the coronation of King Charles III. The final day is the traditional spring bank holiday on Monday, May 29.

When is the Tyne and Wear Metro running during the May bank holidays?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nexus, the body which runs the Tyne and Wear Metro has confirmed the entire system will run to a standard weekday timetable on all three bank holidays.

When are buses running across the North East on the three May bank holidays in 2023?

Go North East has said via their website that their buses will run to Sunday timetables during the Early May, King's Coronation and Spring Bank Holidays throughout the month. On the day of the King’s coronation they will be running to a regular Saturday service.