Metro closures: When is the Pelaw to South Shields line closing in September, how long will work take and replacement services

Work on the Tyne and Wear Metro is common, and September will see another large improvement to the line between Pelaw and South Shields.

The closure is part of the Metro Flow project which will mean the potential for more frequent trains and improved reliability across this branch of the service.

The closures will impact trains going both ways along the section of track.

Metro closures: When is the Pelaw to South Shields line closing in September, how long will work take and alternative routes

How long is the Pelaw to South Shields metro line closing for?

Services are set to come to an end on Monday, September 12, one day after the Great North Run and return to action on Sunday, December 3.

This means services will be impacted for 12 weeks.

Why is the Pelaw to South Shields Metro line closing?

The 12 week break in service is to allow for the Metro Flow project to continue in addition to other standard maintenance and improvement work.

Metro Flow will see an existing line upgraded and electrified throughout the route to allow Metro services to use it. Nexus claims this has the potential to boost the capacity of the line by up to 24,000 extra journeys every day. The system also claims this could clear the way for further expansion across the Metro system.

Currently there are three sections along this route where only one track is available, meaning trains going both ways need to use the same track. This results in trains needing to wait to be given the green light to run along these sections and delay passengers.

Are there replacement bus services between Pelaw and South Shields?

Nexus have announced two replacement services along the line. The first of these will be labelled the 900 bus which will cover all stations from Heworth to South Shields.

The second service will be the X900, a service which will only call at Heworth, Jarrow and South Shields and act as an express route.