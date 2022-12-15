The delays were a result of a “train failure” at Ilford Road station, in Gosorth, Newcastle, as well as a subsequent “additional train fault” which had a knock on effect causing long delays to services between Pelaw and Park Lane and Pelaw and South Shields.

However two social media posts from Nexus have confirmed that the services have now returned to normal.

The post said: “Major delays between Pelaw and Park Lane have now cleared.”

An earlier post also confirmed that normal services to South Shields had also resumed.

The delays have caused major disruption to morning commuters, although Metro tickets could be used on bus routes in the area.

An initial post on social media from Nexus said: “Trains are running this morning, however subject to major delays due to an earlier train failure. We currently have delays of up to 40 minutes affecting either direction between Pelaw and South Shields and Pelaw and Park Lane.

“Sorry for the inconvenience this is causing.”

