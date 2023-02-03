Metro delays of up to 30 minutes in Sunderland and South Tyneside after train is withdrawn from service
There are delays to Metro services operating in Sunderland and South Tyneside today.
The service Tweeted shortly before 9.10am this morning, Friday, February 3, that there were delays of up to 30 minutes on the line between South Hylton and Newcastle International Airport.
Metro says the problem is the result of a combination of a train having to be withdrawn from service and particularly heavy passenger numbers on the line.
Travellers are being urged to leave extra time for their journey.