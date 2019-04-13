Metro disruption: Trains off on section of Sunderland and South Tyneside lines as track renewal work begins

Passengers are being reminded of Metro disruption this weekend as work begins on lines to and from Sunderland and South Tyneside.

On Saturday and Sunday April 13 and 14 there will be no trains running between Monument and Hebburn or Brockley Whins will track renewal work takes place.

The work will impact on any passengers wishing to travel outside of South Tyneside of Wearside on the Metro system.

Nexus said in a statement: "During the work replacement bus services, number 900 and 901 will be calling at or close to all stations in the affected area."

Replacement bus timetables are available here for Saturday and here for Sunday. The replacement bus stop locations are available here.

"Your journey will take longer so please leave extra time for travel. For help planning your journey call 0191 20 20 747 (open Monday - Friday 8.00am - 6.00om) or use the Live Travel Map."

Passengers will also face disruption over Easter weekend next week, with trains off between Gateshead Stadium and Hebburn and Brockley Whins from Good Friday to Easter Monday, with similar bus replacement arrangements in place.