Metro services have now resumed between Hebburn and South Shields in both directions after trains were suspended due to a problem with an overhead line.

Tyne and Wear Metro said that staff were working to resolve the issue just before 5.30am today (Wednesday, May 18) and replacement bus services were in operation for affected customers.

The train operator confirmed that trains are running again but with delays of up to 30 minutes between South Shields and St James following the incident.

A Tyne and Wear metro spokesperson said: “Due to the earlier service suspension we have a gap in service of up to 30 minutes to trains running between South Shields and St. James.

“Please leave extra time for your journey. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”