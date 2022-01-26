Metro service resumes between Bede and South Shields in both directions

Nexus has announced that services between Bede and South Shields in both directions has resumed.

By Georgina Cutler
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 7:45 am
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 7:59 am

Tyne and Wear Metro has announced that train services between Bede and South Shields in both directions have now resumed following a failed train at Bede.

Nexus has said that Go North East services 26 and 27 will continue accepting Metro tickets between Newcastle and South Shields until 8.15am.

A Tyne and Wear Metro spokesperson said: "Service has resumed between Bede and South Shields in both directions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Go North East bus services 26 & 27 will continue to accept Metro tickets until 08:15AM.

Thank you for your patience during this time.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Tyne and Wear Metro trains are not running between Bede and South Shields.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

South ShieldsMetroNewcastleSouth Tyneside