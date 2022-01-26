Metro service resumes between Bede and South Shields in both directions

Tyne and Wear Metro has announced that train services between Bede and South Shields in both directions have now resumed following a failed train at Bede.

Nexus has said that Go North East services 26 and 27 will continue accepting Metro tickets between Newcastle and South Shields until 8.15am.

A Tyne and Wear Metro spokesperson said: "Service has resumed between Bede and South Shields in both directions.

Go North East bus services 26 & 27 will continue to accept Metro tickets until 08:15AM.

Thank you for your patience during this time.”

