Metro service resumes between Bede and South Shields in both directions
Nexus has announced that services between Bede and South Shields in both directions has resumed.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 7:45 am
Updated
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 7:59 am
Tyne and Wear Metro has announced that train services between Bede and South Shields in both directions have now resumed following a failed train at Bede.
Nexus has said that Go North East services 26 and 27 will continue accepting Metro tickets between Newcastle and South Shields until 8.15am.
A Tyne and Wear Metro spokesperson said: "Service has resumed between Bede and South Shields in both directions.
Go North East bus services 26 & 27 will continue to accept Metro tickets until 08:15AM.
Thank you for your patience during this time.”