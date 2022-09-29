Metro services back to normal after damaged power cable found in Seaburn

Passengers faced disruption on Thursday morning (September 29) after a failed train at Sunderland and issues with the overhead line and the power supply at East Boldon caused “major delays” between South Hylton and Airport in both directions.

Parts of the Metro network were also brought to a standstill twice on Thursday, but services have since resumed.

A reduced service was also is in place between Pelaw and Stadium of Light due to overhead line and power supply issues.

Metro passengers are facing delays on Thursday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nexus has confirmed that the service has been running as normal.

A Nexus spokesperson said: “Metro services are now back to timetable on the Sunderland line. Thanks go to our customers for their patience during the disruption.

“The line between Pelaw and South Hylton is owned and managed by Network Rail. We share this line with national rail and freight services.

“A damaged power cable was found at an electrical substation at Seaburn last night. We have since been able to restore services while we wait for Network Rail to carry out a full repair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This morning’s disruption was added to when we had to hold a train at Fellgate due to a medical emergency.”

On Thursday, there were briefly no trains running between Fellgate and South Hylton while a train was awaiting an ambulance at Fellagte just before 9am.

Services were also brought t o a halt between Sunderland and South Hylton due to a failed train, before resuming just after 7.40am.