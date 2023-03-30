Tyne and Wear Metro operators Nexus has confirmed parts of the system will be suspended until early next week.

Emergency repairs are needed on damaged power lines in South Tyneside which will keep the Tyne and Wear system out of action across much of the network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 800 metres of overhead wire came down between Pelaw and Hebburn at around 6am on Thursday, March 30. The cause of the fault is being investigated and repairs are underway, Nexus said.

Metro services in Gateshead, South Tyneside and Sunderland expected to be suspended until next week.

Metro services will remain suspended between Pelaw and South Shields and Pelaw and Brockley Whins until the overhead lines have been replaced by engineers.

Nexus said it was sorry for the disruption caused to customers, and that it was working as fast as possible to restore services in the affected areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Metro Infrastructure Director, Stuart Clarke, said: “The damage is extensive and is over a wide area. It will take us a few days to get this fixed. Our engineers are working flat out to get this problem rectified as quickly as they possibly can.

“The repair has been made particularly complicated by the fact that it is adjacent to the Network Rail overhead lines, and we need safety agreements in place on both sides in order to proceed.