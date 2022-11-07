No Metro services will be running between Pelaw and South Hylton on Monday (November 7) after the late notice of RMT strikes being called off, network bosses have confirmed.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) had been due to walk out on Saturday, November 5; Monday, November 7; and Wednesday, November 9, in an ongoing row over pay, jobs and conditions.

However the workers’ group confirmed on Friday (November 4) it had called off the industrial action after securing “unconditional” talks on Network Rail (NR) and the promise of a pay offer from the train operating companies.

But the cancellation came too late to avoid disruption on the Tyne and Wear Metro network and services between Pelaw and South Hylton remained cancelled on Saturday, November 5, as well.

Services running between Pelaw and South Hylton use stretches of track which are part of the national rail network owned and managed by Network Rail.

If Network Rail does not have enough staff to operate signals, then train services cannot run.

Nexus has said it is working to restore services on the Sunderland line on Wednesday.

Nexus said: “Due to the late notice of the RMT strikes being called off we will not be able to operate trains between Pelaw and South Hylton. Customers traveling between Pelaw and South Hylton should seek alternative travel arrangements.