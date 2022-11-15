Metro services return to normal after delays on Sunderland line
Services have returned to normal on Sunderland’s Metro line after delays this morning.
By Kevin Clark
8 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
15th Nov 2022, 9:06am
The service initially Tweeted that a train had been withdrawn from service at Sunderland after developing a fault, affecting services between the city centre and South Hylton.
It then updated the situation to say the delays were now affecting services from South Hylton to the airport.
The train has now re-entered service at West Jesmond.