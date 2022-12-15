Metro travellers facing delays of up to 30 minutes due to failed train just a day after completion of Metro Flow Project

Initial hold-ups were a result of a “train failure” at Ilford Road station, in Gosorth, Newcastle, as well as a subsequent “additional train fault” which had a knock on effect causing long delays to services between Pelaw and Park Lane and Pelaw and South Shields.

Metro-operator Nexus later confirmed services had returned normal after issues between Pelaw and Park Lane were “cleared”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An earlier post also confirmed that normal services to South Shields had also resumed.

However, bosses have also warned travellers between Airport and Park Lane to expect delays of up to 30 minutes due to a failed train.

The delays have caused major disruption to morning commuters, although Metro tickets could be used on bus routes in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An initial post on social media from Nexus said: “Trains are running this morning, however subject to major delays due to an earlier train failure. We currently have delays of up to 40 minutes affecting either direction between Pelaw and South Shields and Pelaw and Park Lane.

“Sorry for the inconvenience this is causing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad