Trains are running again after an earlier system-wide suspension, which began at around 5.15pm on Saturday, February 19.

A 30-minute service restarted on Sunday, with the first trains leaving the depot just after 8.15 am.

Nexus apologised for delays to service following the late start on Sunday, with a suspension still in force between North Shields and Tynemouth after a wall adjacent to the track collapsed.

John Alexander, Metro Operations Director, apologised to passengers for the disruption ahead of Saturday’s action.

He said: “We are forced to suspend the Metro service across the system on Saturday evening and early Sunday morning due to an industrial relations matter affecting our Control Centre.

No trains were running system-wide for a part of the weekend due to industrial action.

“I am sorry for the inconvenience this will cause for many people.

“A small number of Metro employees in our control centre are refusing to work overtime or train colleagues to perform their roles.

"We have contingencies in place to protect our customers when this happens, but on this occasion we’ve exhausted all options, so we do not have staff available to operate Metro safely during one full shift from Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

“We are working hard with our trade unions in productive talks to resolve the outstanding issues there are within the control centre teams.

"This is an unprecedented situation and I very much hope it is not repeated. We are doing all we can to prevent that.”

