But one plan to make and stick to is knowing how you are going to make it home after any New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Most public transport services, including rail, the Tyne and Wear Metro, buses and even the Shields Ferry, will all be running services on Saturday (December 31).

But restrictions on these might mean while you can make it to an event, you may not be able to count on getting back via the same route.

What public transport is running on New Year’s Eve?

The Tyne and Wear Metro, buses, the Shields Ferry and national rail services will all run on New Year’s Eve.

However, most services will run on limited timetables or will finish early for the night.

Bus and Metro timetables are likely to be disrupted due to New Year's Eve.

When will the Tyne and Wear Metro run on New Year’s Eve?

According to Metro operator Nexus, the network will run to a “normal Saturday service” until about 10pm.

After 10pm, trains will run every 30 minutes on much of the network, although travellers between between Pelaw and South Gosforth will be able to access a service every 15 minutes.

Metro routes in Sunderland are already disrupted, with no trains running between Park Lane and South Hylton due to flood damage.

For anyone heading out for the night, the final Metro of 2022 is scheduled to leave South Shields at 11.56pm, terminating at Benton, in Newcastle, at 12.38am on New Year’s Day (Sunday, January 1).

The last Metro from Sunderland will leave Park Lane at 11.55pm, terminating at Regent Centre, in Gosforth, Newcastle, also at 12.38am.

Full details of the Metro timetables for New Year’s Eve can be found on the Nexus website.

How will bus timetables be affected by New Year’s Eve?

Go North East, Stagecoach and most Arriva services are due to run a normal Saturday service until about 6.00pm.

After this, a reduced timetable will be in place until 7.30pm, when most bus services will finish.

For full details, visit the Arriva, Go North East and Stagecoach websites directly.

Will the Shields Ferry run to its usual timetable?

On New Year's Eve, the Shields Ferry will run to a normal Saturday service for much of the day.

The last ferry is due to leave from South Shields at 6.15pm, and from North Shields at 6.30pm.

What about national rail services?

Rail operators are likely to run reduced timetables.

The most up to date departures information can be found on the National Rail Enquiries website.

When will public transport be back to normal?

The Tyne and Wear Metro, buses and the Shields Ferry will not run any services on New Year’s Day.

However, timetables are scheduled to resume from Monday (January 2), with full services expected to be restarted from Tuesday (January 3).