Nexus confirms five day Metro “major line closure” in late March: The full list of impacted stations

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, has announced a five day closure of part of the system for later this month.

The work, which organisers are calling a ‘major line closure’ will be carried out between South Gosforth and Airport stations with work starting on Monday, March 20 and expected to finish on Friday 24 March.

The five-day closure will deliver new overhead lines along a 3km section, forming part of a £36.4m wire renewal programme that started in 2011 and is expected to run through to 2025.

Nexus confirms five day metro line closure in late March: The full list of impacted stations for the days of overhead line work.

Work is being carried out on lines which were initially installed when the Metro system first opened.

During the closure period Metro operators will be running the 900 service bus as a rail replacement which will call at all impacted stations along the route. The Fawdon level crossing will also be closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic and diversion routes will be in place.

The impacted stations will be:

Regent Centre

Wansbeck Road

Fawdon

Kingston Park

Bank Foot

Callerton parkway

Airport

Metro Infrastructure Director, Stuart Clarke, said: “This is vital investment in new Metro infrastructure ahead of welcoming our new trains.

“Customers travelling through the affected area are advised to plan journeys in advance and allow time to make their journeys.

