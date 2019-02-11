North East news, traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Here is the latest traffic and travel information from around the North East as the week begins.

TRAFFIC - There is congestion on the A19 leading to the Tyne Tunnel at Jarrow, around Testo's roundabout at Boldon and on Leam Lane, also in Jarrow, but no reported incidents so far.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - There are no reported issues, updated 7.45am.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - updated 7.39am.

*Go North East has reported an issue with its its 168 service.

The route runs between East Rainton, Hetton Park Estate, Hetton-le-Hole Interchange, Easington Lane and Sheriffs Moor Estate.

The company said: "Due to a vehicle issue, service 168 is currently not operating. Our engineers are on route to repair the vehicle."

*Arriva North East is telling passengers there will be changes to some of its services in Teesside and County Durham from this Sunday.

For more, visit:

Teesside and East Cleveland - https://goo.gl/ochXDT

Darlington and County Durham - https://goo.gl/NMheG5

SHIELDS FERRY - The boats are running to timetable this morning, updated at 7.38am.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - updated 7.55am.

The Flybe service from Southampton due at 8.25am is now expected at 8.50am, while the Emirates service from Dubai due at 11.20am is now expected at 11.35am,

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT

The service due to arrive from Aberdeen at 9.35am has been cancelled, while the journey to Aberdeen, which had been due to depart at 10.20am, has also been cancelled.

Passengers are advised to contact their airline.