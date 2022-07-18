Following weather warnings issued by the government across the UK, the train operator is urging customers to stay indoors, keep cool and avoid travelling in the heat.

The Met Office issued an amber alert warning for the North East, as temperatures in the region are expected to surge past 30°C.

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said: “We don’t issue ‘Do Not Travel’ notices lightly, but given the guidance published by government and expected disruption caused by extreme temperatures, we feel this is the safest advice for our customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern train at Newcastle

“There will be blanket speed reductions in place and a limited timetable in operation throughout the region.”

Northern’s announcement follows Network Rail’s decision to close the East Coast Main Line (ECML) between 12pm and 8pm tomorrow for all locations between London King’s Cross and York and Leeds, due to the extreme weather.

Northern's tips for travelling in the heat include:

*Carry a bottle of water with you to keep hydrated

*If waiting at a station, try and find a safe spot in the shade

*If you do have to go into the sun, apply suncream and wear a hat

*If you start to feel ill, do not board the train, speak to a member of staff or use the help point at the station