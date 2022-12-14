Overhead line trip causes delays on South Shields Metro line on first day of long-awaited reopening
There are delays on the Metro for travellers in South Tyneside this evening.
By Kevin Clark
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Dec 2022, 9:51pm
The service has Tweeted that an overhead line trip is causing knock-on hold-ups.
There were initially problems for services between Four Lane Ends and South Shields, with delays of up to 15 minutes.
There is now disruption to services running between South Shields and St James stations.
The problems come on the first day of services to and from South Shields resuming after major line works.