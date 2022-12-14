News you can trust since 1849
Overhead line trip causes delays on South Shields Metro line on first day of long-awaited reopening

There are delays on the Metro for travellers in South Tyneside this evening.

By Kevin Clark
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 9:51pm

The service has Tweeted that an overhead line trip is causing knock-on hold-ups.

There were initially problems for services between Four Lane Ends and South Shields, with delays of up to 15 minutes.

There is now disruption to services running between South Shields and St James stations.

The problems come on the first day of services to and from South Shields resuming after major line works.

