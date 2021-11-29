Part of Sunderland Metro line expected to remain out of action all day for Storm Arwen repairs
Part of Sunderland’s Metro line is expected to remain out of action today, Monday.November 29, as Network Rail staff work to repair damage from Storm Arwen.
Services are suspended between Park Lane and South Hylton.
The storm had a major impact on the system over the weekend, with trains between North Shields and South Shields suspended from Friday evening until Sunday morning.
The Shields Ferry also resumed its service from 10.15am on Sunday after being called off due to the driving winds.
The service suspension was caused by extensive damage right across Metro’s entire infrastructure, after trees were brought down during the heavy winds and sleet showers.
Bosses said it was some of the worst damage that they had seen in Metro’s 40 years of operations.
Nexus staff were working across the network on overhead lines that were damaged by debris and falling trees throughout the weekend, with several updates posted on Sunday.
Services resumed between St James and South Shields at around 4pm yesterday afternoon, and between South Gosforth and Park Lane at around 6pm.
The service remained suspended between Airport and South Gosforth last night but has now resumed.
In a statement posted to the @My_Metro Twitter, the service said it expected the Sunderland section to remain closed until tomorrow as work continued to repair the damage: "Works between Park Lane and South Hylton by Network Rail is estimated for completion on Tuesday morning,” it said.
Ticket acceptance is in place on Stagecoach bus numbers 8, 10, 11 and 20.