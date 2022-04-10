Passengers facing Metro delays as journeys cancelled due to driver shortages

Several Metro journeys between South Hylton and Airport and South Hylton and South Gosforth will not run this evening due to “driver resource”, Tyne and Wear Metro has confirmed.

The affected journeys are:

Train 1

19.54 South Gosforth - South Hylton

20.52 South Hylton - Airport

22.09 Airport - South Hylton

23.17 South Hylton - South Gosforth

It comes as passengers are facing gap of up to 30 minutes to trains running between South Gosforth and South Hylton after a train was withdrawn from service due to a fault on Sunday afternoon.