Points failure causes Metro delays in Sunderland and South Tyneside
A points failure is causing delays for Metro users in Sunderland and South Tyneside this morning.
By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 8:14 am
The service Tweeted shortly before 8am today, Tuesday, August 30, that there are delays on both lines.
"Due to a points failure we have delays to service of up to 35 minutes between Airport and South Hylton in both directions,” it said.
"On the South Shields to St James line there are delays of up to 15 minutes.”
“We apologise for the disruption to your journey.”