Police called after road collision between lorry and car in South Shields
Police were called after a collision between a lorry and a car in South Shields.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 2:09 pm
Northumbria Police were called out to South Eldon Street in the Laygate area of South Shields shortly before 7am on Wednesday, September 8.
Officers said no one was badly hurt in the smash.
A force spokesperson said: “At about 6.50am today (Wednesday) we received a report of a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle and a car in the South Eldon Street area of South Shields.
“Thankfully nobody was seriously injured.”