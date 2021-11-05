Police close part of A1(M) northbound carriageway following collision

Emergency services have closed part of the A1(M) northbound near Bowburn following a collision.

By Georgina Cutler
Friday, 5th November 2021, 3:12 pm
Police have closed part of the A1(M) northbound.

The A1(M) has been closed on the northbound carriageway between Bowburn and Carrville following a collision this afternoon, Friday November 5.

Police say the incident has taken place half a mile north of Bowburn.

Diversions are in place as vehicles are able to leave the motorway at the Junction 61 exit and re-join at Junction 62 Carrville.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
A full rundown of the winners and sponsors of the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awar...

Officers are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “The southbound carriageway remains unaffected, although traffic is slow near the accident scene.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

PoliceMotoristsDiversions