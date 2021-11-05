Police have closed part of the A1(M) northbound.

The A1(M) has been closed on the northbound carriageway between Bowburn and Carrville following a collision this afternoon, Friday November 5.

Police say the incident has taken place half a mile north of Bowburn.

Diversions are in place as vehicles are able to leave the motorway at the Junction 61 exit and re-join at Junction 62 Carrville.

Officers are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “The southbound carriageway remains unaffected, although traffic is slow near the accident scene.

