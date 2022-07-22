Crew shortages hit Shields Ferry services.

Shields Ferry operator Nexus said earlier this month it must cancel evening services on the Shields Ferry due to a shortage of crew.

The changes meant the last ferry crossing from North Shields was at 6pm.

The ferry provides the quickest and most convenient link over the Tyne for people in North and South Shields.

Bosses originally said the evening service would be out of action until Saturday, July 23 – though Sunday services running until 7pm were put in place due to the summer concerts taking place in Bents Park in South Shields on July 10, 17 and 24.

Nexus has now confirmed evening ferry services will resume on Monday, July 25.

Huw Lewis, customer services director at Nexus, said: “I’m grateful to our customers for bearing with us and I am pleased to say our full timetable will be back in operation from July 25.

“Reducing services was the last thing that we wanted to do but it has been necessary due to recent issues with crew availability, which we are addressing as a top priority.

“I am sorry for anyone who has been inconvenienced.”

It was the second time this year evening ferry services had to be cut.

Nexus stepped down to a 12-hour timetable in January, amid fears over the Omicron variant, which bosses said was a temporary measure to help it manage its staff resources while the more contagious form of Covid-19 was in circulation.