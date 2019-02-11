Shields Ferry service suspended for a WEEK as essential work carried out at South Shields landing

Ferry passengers are being warned that there will be no ferry service running for a week as essential maintenance work is carried out.

Nexus, the operator of the Shields Ferry, has announced that from Monday, February 25, to Sunday, March 3, the ferry service will be temporarily withdrawn.

The revised timetable for the bus replacement service passengers can use while the work is carried out. 'Image by Nexus.

This is due to essential maintenance involving the completion of an existing programme of structural repairs which is required to the bridge on South Shields ferry landing.

The work is part of £1.1 million Nexus is investing in maintenance and improvements to the historic river crossing over five years.

Passengers will have to use a bus replacement service that will run every 30 minutes, between the North Shields and South Shields ferry landings via Tyne Tunnel.

The bus from South Shields ferry landing will depart on the hour and on the half hour from bus stop on Ferry Street outside the BT building.

The bus from North Shields ferry landing will depart on the hour and on the half hour from the bus stop on New Quay, at the end of the ferry landing.

Normal service is scheduled to resume as usual at 6.45am on Monday, March 4.

Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “The nature of the work we have to carry out means that we have to suspend services for seven days.

"I’m sorry for the inconvenience this will cause to our customers.

“During the closure we will have a frequent replacement bus service in operation for customers to get between North Shields and South Shields.

“It is vital work that we are doing and it will ensure that the ferry landings are structurally sound for many years to come.

“The work is on the access ramp to the landing itself, so it is not possible to operate a ferry service when this is closed to customers.

“There are no other suitable alternative ferry landing points on the South Shields side of the River Tyne for us to use.”

Customers are advised that bikes are not permitted on the replacement bus service.

Cyclists will need to use the Tyne Tunnel bike shuttle services, which departs every 30 minutes from the pedestrian tunnel entrances on Tyne Street in Jarrow and Tyne View Terrace in Howdon.

The replacement bus timetable, maps of the ferry landings, location of bus stops and information for cyclists can be found attached or visit www.nexus.org.uk/ferry/timetable.