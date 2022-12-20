Shields Ferry services for Christmas and New Year.

There are no Shields Ferry services on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

On Christmas Eve there will be a normal Friday service through the day, with the last ferry from South Shields at 6.15pm, and from North Shields at 6.30pm.

On Boxing Day ferry services will operate to a normal Sunday timetable, with the last crossing from South Shields at 5.45pm.

The ferry will run to a normal timetable from Tuesday, December 27 to Friday, December 30.

On New Year's Eve there will be a normal Saturday service, with the last ferry from South Shields at 6.15pm, and from North Shields at 6.30pm.