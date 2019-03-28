Six-vehicle crash causes delays on A1(M) with emergency services on scene

The emergency services are dealing with a crash involving six vehicles on the A1(M) near Durham.

Highways England‏ has reported there is a collision on the motorway near Junction 61, close to Bowburn and Junction 62 at Carrville.

A spokesperson said: "Emergency services are dealing with the incident and there is heavy traffic in the area."

The AA has reported:

"The road is blocked and queuing traffic due to multi-vehicle accident on A1(M) Northbound from J61 A688 Tursdale Road (Bowburn) to J62 A690 (Carrville).

"Police confirm six vehicles were involved, with most vehicles coming to rest in lane two (of two) and the central reservation."