South Tyneside Metro service back to normal after train is withdrawn from service
South Tyneside Metro services have returned to normal after commuters were urged to leave extra travel time.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 9:36 am
There were delays on the route between South Shields and Pelaw this morning, Tuesday, December 14, after a train was withdrawn.
The service Tweeted shorlty before 7.10am that the withdrawal had caused a gap in servicse of up to 15 mins to trains running between Pelaw and South Shields in both directions.
It has now confirmed that trains are once more running to timetable.