There were delays on the route between South Shields and Pelaw this morning, Tuesday, December 14, after a train was withdrawn.

The service Tweeted shorlty before 7.10am that the withdrawal had caused a gap in servicse of up to 15 mins to trains running between Pelaw and South Shields in both directions.

It has now confirmed that trains are once more running to timetable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.