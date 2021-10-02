South Tyneside Metro services resume after track circuit fault is repaired
Metro services have resumed in South Tyneside after a track fault was repaired.
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 9:56 am
Updated
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 11:17 am
The service Tweeted shortly after 9.30am that it had been forced to cancel all services between South Shields and Chicester today, Saturday, October 2, with travelers having to use the bus to complete the journey.
Nexus said: “No trains are operating between Chichester and South Shields in both directions due to a track circuit fault in this area.”
It has now Tweeted that the repairs have been completeed and services have resumed.