System-wide delays on Tyne and Wear Metro network after ambulance called to train
Passengers planning to use the Metro network were urged to leave extra time for their journeys due to system-wide delays on Saturday (January 7) afternoon.
Operators Nexus issued an update via the @My_Metro Twitter account at around 4.40pm on Saturday to advise customers that an ambulance had been called to a train on the network. A further update confirmed that a signalling fault had taken place between Gateshead and Central Station stops.
A statement at 5.20pm on Saturday said: “We have systemwide delays of up to 20 minutes due to ambulance attending a train and a signalling fault between Gateshead and Central Station. Please leave extra time for your journey. We're sorry for any inconvenience caused.”