The South Tyneside Metro services from St James which have been cancelled due to lack of drivers
Several South Tyneside Metro services have been cancelled due to a lack of drivers.
The operator has announced that it has withdrawn a number of services to and from South Shields today, Sunday, December 18.
They are:
*4.15pm St James-South Shields
*5.41pm South Shields-St James
*7.15pm St James-South Shields
*8.41pm South Shields-St James
*10.15pm St James-South Shields
*11.41pm South Shields-Benton.
The services are operated by one of three trains hit by a shortage of drivers today, with Sunderland and Newcastle also affected.