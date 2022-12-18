News you can trust since 1849
The South Tyneside Metro services from St James which have been cancelled due to lack of drivers

Several South Tyneside Metro services have been cancelled due to a lack of drivers.

By Kevin Clark
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The operator has announced that it has withdrawn a number of services to and from South Shields today, Sunday, December 18.

They are:

*4.15pm St James-South Shields

*5.41pm South Shields-St James

*7.15pm St James-South Shields

*8.41pm South Shields-St James

*10.15pm St James-South Shields

Metro has cancelled several services today

*11.41pm South Shields-Benton.

The services are operated by one of three trains hit by a shortage of drivers today, with Sunderland and Newcastle also affected.

