Time-lapse footage shows removal of 47-metre-long footbridge on the A1 as part of National Highways’ improvements

The North Dene Bridge between junctions 65 (Birtley) and 66 (Eighton Lodge) was taken down just over a week ago to allow for the construction of additional lanes.

The work on the footbridge, which is part of National Highways’ A1 Birtley to Coal House upgrade, saw two cranes, one weighing 200 tonnes, the other 95 tonnes, complete the removal at night before taking the structure away for recycling.

A new, longer, bridge will be installed next summer after the additional lanes have been added to the carriageway.

Until then pedestrians are able to use the newly-refurbished Longbank underpass further west towards junction 66.

The A1 Birtley to Coal House project hopes to enhance journey times and safety while boosting the North East’s economy by widening the road from three to four lanes between junctions 65 and 67 on the southbound carriageway and three lanes between junctions 65 and 67 on the northbound carriageway.

The existing Allerdene railway bridge, which carries the A1 over the East Coast Main Line, will be replaced and the bridges at junctions 66 and 67 widened to accommodate the additional lanes.

The upgrade is due to open to traffic in Spring 2025.

National Highways is also set to introduce electronic signage to provide driver information along the road.

Helen Burrow, National Highways Project Manager said: “These striking images really show the complexity of the operation to remove the footbridge.

"We are delighted to have successfully completed this milestone as it means we can start to build a new lane in each direction, which will ultimately reduce congestion and make people’s journeys safer and more reliable. We thank road users for their patience while we removed the bridge.”

