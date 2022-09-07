News you can trust since 1849
TRAFFIC LATEST: Emergency services attend two vehicle collision in Hebburn

A road in Hebburn is partially blocked this morning, September 7 after a two vehicle collision.

By Georgina Cutler
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 9:05 am

Police were called to Finchale Road, in Hebburn, shortly after 7.05am today following reports of a two vehicle collision.

Officers attended the scene and assisted with the recovery of both cars as street cleansing remains in place.

No one is believed to have sustained any serious injuries.

A tweet from North East Live Traffic confirmed that the road remains partially blocked with debris in the road.

Police attended reports of a two vehicle collision this morning.
