TRAFFIC NEWS: Temporary lights on Sunderland Road while gas pipes replaced - when they start and for how long

The work, which is due to begin on April 10 and last three weeks, will take place on the roundabout where Sunderland Road crosses over Prince Edward Road and will see metal pipework replaced with new, more durable plastic pipes.

During the works, four-way temporary traffic lights will be placed on this roundabout for approximately two weeks over the Easter holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temporary traffic lights will be in place while work is carried out

The project by Northern Gas Networks (NGN) has been planned in collaboration with South Tyneside Council to take place during the school Easter holidays, when the volume of traffic is reduced during key commute times,, however drivers are advised to allow extra time for travel while work is being carried out.

Darren Pearson, Site Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of South Shields.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

Signs will be displayed for motorists before and during the works and improvements made to the pipes will allow the for the transport of alternative greener fuels in the future.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.