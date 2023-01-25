News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

TRAFFIC UPDATE: A19 Northbound flowing freely following earlier three vehicle collision in Sunderland

The A19 is now flowing freely again following a three vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway.

By Neil Fatkin
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 11:17am

The collision caused the outside lane to be partially blocked but this is now reported to be cleared.

Read More
Sunderland passengers warned to ‘leave extra time for journeys’ due to morning M...
Hide Ad

Following the collision, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8.50am today (January 25), we received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound, just after the junction with the A690 at Herrington Interchange in Sunderland.

Most Popular

Emergency services are in attendance and one lane is currently partially blocked. No-one is believed to have been seriously injured.”

Earlier delays on the A19 following a three vehicle collision. Photo: North East Live Traffic
SunderlandA19Emergency servicesNorthumbria Police