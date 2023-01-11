The incident has took place this morning (Wednesday, January 11) on the On the A194 Leam Lane, westbound carriageway close to the A19 Lindisfarne roundabout.

The collision resulted in one lane being closed.

However an updated social media post from North East Live Traffic said: “On the A194 Leam Lane the vehicles involved in an earlier collision on the westbound carriageway near the A19 Lindisfarne roundabout have now moved on. Traffic still remains fairly heavy in the area.

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service have both been contacted and we are awaiting further details.

