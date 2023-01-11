News you can trust since 1849
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Two vehicle collision on A194 which caused delays for motorists on South Tyneside has now cleared

A two vehicle collision in Jarrow between a car and HGV has now cleared.

By Neil Fatkin
27 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 8:42am

The incident has took place this morning (Wednesday, January 11) on the On the A194 Leam Lane, westbound carriageway close to the A19 Lindisfarne roundabout.

The collision resulted in one lane being closed.

However an updated social media post from North East Live Traffic said: “On the A194 Leam Lane the vehicles involved in an earlier collision on the westbound carriageway near the A19 Lindisfarne roundabout have now moved on. Traffic still remains fairly heavy in the area.

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service have both been contacted and we are awaiting further details.

The A194 westbound carriageway near the Lindisfarne Roundabout. Photograph: Google
South TynesideHGVTrafficNorthumbria Police