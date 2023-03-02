Train crew and station staff reveal worst passenger habits
Northern staff have revealed the worst passenger habits 'of the few that affect the many' on the train operator's 2,500 services a day.
Some of the most annoying habits include bad manners and being inconsiderate towards other passengers.
Annoying habits making the list include:
- People putting their feet, bags and pets on seats
- Playing music through loudspeakers instead of using headphones
- Vaping on-board
- People who leave their rubbish behind
- People sitting in priority seats that don’t give way to fellow passengers who are more in-need
- Knocking on windows of the train as it’s about to depart
- People not giving way to passengers getting off the train before trying to board
- Fare evading
The list has been released to coincide with Employee Appreciation Day (Friday, 3 March).
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We welcome around one million customers on-board our trains each and every day and the overwhelming majority are polite, considerate and respectful of others.
"However, it's no wonder given the numbers involved that our train crew and station staff encounter the occasional bad-mannered individual from time to time. What doesn’t surprise me is that the things that bug my colleagues are those which have a negative impact on other customers. They have our customers’ backs.
“To anyone guilty of any of the ‘traits’ included in this list, I would ask you to think of others when using our services. I know my team would appreciate it.”
Northern provides training to enable and empower its workforce to positively engage with customers when faced with disruption and conflict.