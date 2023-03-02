Some of the most annoying habits include bad manners and being inconsiderate towards other passengers.

Annoying habits making the list include:

People putting their feet, bags and pets on seats

Playing music through loudspeakers instead of using headphones

Vaping on-board

People who leave their rubbish behind

People sitting in priority seats that don’t give way to fellow passengers who are more in-need

Knocking on windows of the train as it’s about to depart

People not giving way to passengers getting off the train before trying to board

Fare evading

The list has been released to coincide with Employee Appreciation Day (Friday, 3 March).

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We welcome around one million customers on-board our trains each and every day and the overwhelming majority are polite, considerate and respectful of others.

"However, it's no wonder given the numbers involved that our train crew and station staff encounter the occasional bad-mannered individual from time to time. What doesn’t surprise me is that the things that bug my colleagues are those which have a negative impact on other customers. They have our customers’ backs.

“To anyone guilty of any of the ‘traits’ included in this list, I would ask you to think of others when using our services. I know my team would appreciate it.”